Romania's Petrom Q3 net profit at 1.27 bln lei

BUCHAREST Nov 7 Romania's top oil and gas
company Petrom, majority-owned by Austria's OMV
, posted a third-quarter net profit of 1.27 billion lei
($387.59 million) on Thursday, slightly above market
expectations.
The average forecast in a Reuters poll was for a net profit
of 1.26 billion lei. Petrom recorded a profit of 870 million lei
in July-September 2012.
"In the third quarter we continued to deliver a solid
performance, benefiting from a favourable crude price
environment and cost optimization," Chief Executive Mariana
Gheorghe said in a statement.
"In E&P, over the first nine months of 2013, we managed to
achieve the first year-on-year production stabilization at Group
level since privatization...Exploration offshore is progressing
and, in joint venture with ExxonMobil, we aim to resume
drilling in the Neptun block around mid-2014."