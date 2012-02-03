版本:
ExxonMobil, Petrom find gas in Black Sea well

VIENNA Feb 3 ExxonMobil and OMV unit Petrom have detected natural gas in the Domino-1 well they are drilling in the Romanian sector of the Black Sea, Petrom said on Friday.

"This is encouraging, but it is too early in the data evaluation and exploration process to speculate on whether it will prove to be commercial or not," a Petrom statement said.

The Domino-1 well is located in the Neptun Block, 170 km offshore in water about 1 km deep. Drilling operations started at the end of 2011. The total depth of the well is expected to be more than 3,000 metres below sea level, it said.

