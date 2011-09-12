UPDATE 2-Oil output at Colombia fields halted-Petrominerales

* Over 30,000 barrels of oil per day output halted

* Says to meet gov't, community leaders on Sept. 13 (Adds dateline, details, background)

BOGOTA, Sept 12 Colombia's fourth-largest oil producer, Petrominerales Ltd PMG.TO PMGC.CN, said Monday it had been unable to restart production of 30,000 barrels a day at its Corcel and Guatiquia fields due to protests.

Protests by local communities over environmental damage and job creation are fairly common in Latin America's No. 4 oil producer which is attracting billions of dollars in foreign investment as security improves.

"Petrominerales is optimistic that public order will be restored to the area soon, which would lead to the resumption of our production operations," the company said.

The Canadian oil producer said it planned to meet with the Colombian government along with community leaders from the Corcel area on Sept. 13, to seek an end to the disruptions.

Protesters began blocking roads near Petrominerales' oil fields in one of Colombia's most important oil regions early last week. [ID:nN1E7871WP]

Local communities have been protesting over environmental damage in the area, the need for locals in the firm's labor force, and the lack of social investment, a union said. (Reporting by Jack Kimball; Additional reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore)