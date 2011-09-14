UPDATE 1-Petrominerales resumes production at Colombia fields

(Follows alerts)

Sept 14 Colombia's fourth-largest oil producer Petrominerales Ltd said it resumed operations at its Corcel and Guatiquia blocks, where it was unable to restart production of 30,000 barrels a day due to protests.

Earlier this month, protesters began blocking roads near Petrominerales' oil fields in one of Colombia's most important oil regions.

Protests against petroleum and mining companies are common in Latin America's No. 4 oil producer, with local communities seeking jobs or compensation for damages, and workers complaining about work conditions and pay.

Petrominerales, which is majority owned by Canada's Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd , said it expects to produce at full capacity within 48-72 hours.