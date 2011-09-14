UPDATE 1-Petrominerales resumes production at Colombia fields

(Follows alerts)
Sept 14 Colombia's fourth-largest oil producer
Petrominerales Ltd said it resumed operations at its
Corcel and Guatiquia blocks, where it was unable to restart
production of 30,000 barrels a day due to protests.
Earlier this month, protesters began blocking roads near
Petrominerales' oil fields in one of Colombia's most important
oil regions.
Protests against petroleum and mining companies are common
in Latin America's No. 4 oil producer, with local communities
seeking jobs or compensation for damages, and workers
complaining about work conditions and pay.
Petrominerales, which is majority owned by Canada's
Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd , said it expects to
produce at full capacity within 48-72 hours.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)