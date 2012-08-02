Petrominerales adjusted profit falls on lower oil prices, sales

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Aug 2 Canadian oil and gas producer Petrominerales Ltd's second-quarter adjusted profit fell 66 percent on lower oil prices and oil sales.
In the April-June quarter, U.S. crude oil prices fell 9 percent from last year to average $93 per barrel.
The company's net income, on an adjusted basis, plunged to $38.3 million, or 38 cents per share, from $113.9 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.
The Latin America-focused company's oil sales fell 23 percent to $289.8 million while funds flow from operations dropped 11 percent to $173.7 million.
Petrominerales has 15 exploration blocks in Colombia's Llanos and Putumayo basins and five in Peru.
Oil production declined 23 percent to 31,113 barrels of oil per day (bopd), the company said.
Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company, which has a market value of C$923 million ($922 million), closed at C$9.22 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.