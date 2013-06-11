UPDATE 1-Petronas sees $20 bln investment in its Canadian LNG project

* $20 bln investment includes $5 bln on gas pipeline project
* Capacity could go up to 18 mln tpy with third train
* Petronas looking for partners in project, but will hold at
least 50 pct
KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 Malaysian state oil and
gas firm Petronas expects investment of $20 billion in its west
Canada liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project that aims to
meet growing demand in Asia, a senior company official said on
Tuesday.
The project, known as Pacific NorthWest LNG, will build two
LNG trains of 6 million tonnes per year (tpy) each by the end of
2018 or 2019, Arif Mahmood, vice president of corporate planning
at Petronas told an industry conference.
The $20 billion investment cost includes about $5 billion
for a pipeline project to be built by TransCanada Corp
to supply gas to the two LNG trains, Mahmood said.
"There is space to build a third train and capacity could go
up to 18 million tpy," he said, referring to potential expansion
at the site.
Petronas bought its joint venture partner Progress Energy
Resources Corp last year in a high-profile deal that had been
initially blocked by the Canadian government.
The Malaysian company secured its first LNG buyer for the
project after selling a 10 percent stake to Japan Petroleum
Exploration Co.
Petronas is in talks with more buyers to sell stakes in the
project.
"What we're looking for is actually potential partners where
they will also be offtakers of the gas," Mahmood said, adding
that Petronas will own at least 50 percent of the project.
In Malaysia, Petronas plans to make a final investment
decision on its second floating LNG project later this year, he
said. The 1.5 million tpy FLNG project will be at the Rotan
Field in deepwater Block H offshore Sabah and could start
production in 2016, he said.
The company's first 1.2 mtpy FLNG project at Kanowit field,
180km offshore Bintulu, is expected to be completed in 2015.