Petronas to make investment decision on Canada LNG by year-end

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 18 Greg Kist, president
of Pacific NorthWest LNG, the unit of Malaysia's Petronas
planning a liquefied natural-gas facility on British
Columbia's northern coast, said on Thursday the company still
plans to make a final decision on whether to begin construction
by year end.
However Kist, speaking at a Vancouver conference, said the
final investment decision would hinge on whether the British
Columbia government comes out with promised tax measures for the
LNG industry before the new year. It has promised to release the
details of its LNG-taxation scheme by November.
