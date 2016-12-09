Malaysia's Petronas confirms Mexico deepwater blocks award

KUALA LUMPUR Dec 9 Malaysian state-owned oil
firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd on Friday confirmed that
its consortiums have been awarded two blocks in Mexico's deep
water oil and gas blocks auction.
The Block 4 was awarded to a joint venture of the company's
wholly owned subsidiary PC Carigali Mexico Operations (Petronas
Mexico) and Sierra Oil & Gas, Petronas said in a statement.
Petronas Mexico will be the operator of Block 4 with a 50
percent stake and an initial exploration period of four years.
It is also a 23 percent stakeholder in the fifth block which was
awarded to a consortium led by Murphy Sur, Petronas said.
Reuters reported on Monday that Mexico awarded a consortium
of PC Carigali Mexico Operations and Sierra Offshore Exploration
the fourth block tendered from the Gulf of Mexico's Salina Basin
in a historic deep-water oil and gas auction. [nE1N1D I00F]
Mexico on Monday auctioned eight out of 10 deep-water oil
and gas blocks in the Gulf of Mexico.
In a separate statement, Petronas said it produced its first
drop of liquified natural gas (LNG) from its first floating LNG
facility in offshore Sarawak, east of Malaysia.
Petronas said it achieved first gas at the facility on Nov.
17, and was expecting to ship its first cargo and achieve
commercial operations by the first quarter of 2017.
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)