UPDATE 1-PetroNova finds oil at Colombia's Llanos Basin

Feb 1 PetroNova Inc said it has found oil at its Puerto Gaitan 1 well in Colombia's Llanos Basin.

PetroNova has a 20 percent working interest in the CPO-06 block, where the well is located, according to the company's website. The block is in a heavy crude oil area.

The company, which explores oil and natural gas resources in South America, said it had drilled to a depth of 6,400 feet without incident.

It plans to drill two more wells in the block, Chief Executive Antonio Vincentelli said in a statement.

Colombia, which has some of the largest oil and gas deposits in Latin America, has introduced a series of regulatory reforms that includes allowing foreign companies to fully own oil and gas ventures, making the sector attractive for foreign investment.

Shares of PetroNova, whose assets cover more than 1.8 million acres of underdeveloped land, closed at C$1.02 on Tuesday on the Toronto Venture Exchange.