Petroperu and Canada's Pacific consider developing Amazon oilfield

LIMA May 5 Peru state-run oil company Petroperu
is considering a partnership with Canada's Pacific Exploration &
Production Corp to develop a dormant oilfield in Peru's
Amazon region, a Petroperu executive said on Friday.
Pacific's Peru general manager, Ivan Arevalo, recently
expressed an interest in boosting the company's investment in
oil lot 192, near the Ecuador border, which has been idle since
last year due to pipeline ruptures, Petroperu Chief Executive
Luis Garcia Rosell told journalists.
However, since its concession will go to Petroperu when it
expires in 18 months, Pacific is looking to partner with the
state-run company to guarantee access to the field for a long
enough time to justify increasing its investment in the
relatively small oil-producing country, Garcia Rosell said.
"We're very enthusiastic about this," he said. "Pacific will
not make larger investments if they don't see a possibility of
extending the term. But if we participate...the situation would
change and they would begin to make investments."
Garcia Rosell pointed to Petroperu's recent deal to take a
25 percent stake and become Santiago-based GeoPark Ltd's
junior partner in another Amazon oilfield without
investing its own funds as a model the Pacific deal could
follow.
He said Pacific would present its proposal to Petroperu next
Friday. Petroperu, which has been absent from exploration and
production for years, would likely not have any operational
role.
Representatives of Pacific, which won a two-year concession
to operate the 500,000 hectare (1,931 square mile) field in
2015, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The field produced 10,000-12,000 barrels per day before it
stopped output last year after Petroperu closed its
1,106-kilometer (687-mile) pipeline after the first of what
would become a dozen oil spills in 2016.
The spills have frayed Petroperu's relations with nearby
indigenous communities. Last week, about 600 locals in the
Amazon region took control of lot 192 and demanded payment for
use of their land. Pacific had said no payment was due at the
time.
On Friday, Garcia Rosell said the pipeline should resume
operations in July after repairs to its three segments are
complete.
The company is planning to begin issuing $3 billion in bonds
in the coming months to help finance a $5.4 billion expansion of
its Talara refinery, which could boost capacity to 95,000
barrels-per-day by 2021, up from 65,000 currently.
Garcia Rosell said banks have indicated that there is
substantial market demand for the bonds.
