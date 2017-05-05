UPDATE 1-Petroperu, Canada's Pacific consider developing Amazon oilfield

(Adds comment from Pacific, recasts paragraph 1 to indicate
both companies say they are considering partnership)
LIMA May 5 Peru's state-run oil company
Petroperu and Canada's Pacific Exploration & Production Corp
are considering a partnership to develop a dormant
oilfield in Peru's Amazon region, the companies said on Friday.
Pacific's Peru general manager, Ivan Arevalo, has expressed
an interest in boosting the company's investment in oil lot 192
near the Ecuador border, which has been idle since last year due
to pipeline ruptures, Petroperu Chief Executive Luis Garcia
Rosell told journalists.
However, since its concession will go to Petroperu when it
expires in 18 months, Pacific is looking to partner with the
state-run company to guarantee continued access to the field,
Garcia Rosell said.
"We're very enthusiastic about this," he said. "Pacific will
not make larger investments if they don't see a possibility of
extending the term. But if we participate...the situation would
change and they would begin to make investments."
In a statement to Reuters, Pacific confirmed it was
considering working with Petroperu "to jointly develop the
potential" of lot 192.
"For this, a longer-term contract is necessary," the company
said.
Garcia Rosell pointed to Petroperu's recent deal to take a
25 percent stake and become Santiago-based GeoPark Ltd's
junior partner in another Amazon oilfield without
investing its own funds as a model the Pacific deal could
follow.
He said Pacific, which won a two-year concession to operate
the 500,000-hectare (1,931-square-mile) field in 2015, would
present its proposal to Petroperu next Friday. Peru is a
relatively small oil producer, and Petroperu has long been
absent from exploration and production.
The field produced 10,000-12,000 barrels per day before it
stopped output last year when Petroperu closed its
1,106-kilometer (687-mile) pipeline after the first of what
would become a dozen oil spills in 2016.
The spills have frayed Petroperu's relations with nearby
indigenous communities. Last week, about 600 locals took control
of lot 192 and demanded payment for use of their land. Pacific
had said no payment was due at the time.
On Friday, Garcia Rosell said the pipeline should resume
operations in July after repairs to its three segments are
complete.
The company is planning to begin issuing $3 billion in bonds
in the coming months to help finance a $5.4 billion expansion of
its Talara refinery, which could boost capacity to 95,000 bpd by
2021, up from 65,000 currently.
Garcia Rosell said banks have indicated that there is
substantial market demand for the bonds.
