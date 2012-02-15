UPDATE 2-UK refinery gets lifeline from Petroplus founder

By Zaida Espana and Claire Milhench
LONDON, Feb 15 British refinery Coryton
will continue to operate for at least three more months after
Marcel Van Poecke, a co-founder of insolvent owner Petroplus
, teamed up with Morgan Stanley and investor KKR to
provide fresh crude supplies.
Coryton is the most coveted asset of the five refineries
owned by Petroplus around Europe, traders and analysts say. It
has been running at half capacity since banks stopped financing
Petroplus in late December.
PwC, the company's UK administrator, said on Wednesday it
had signed a deal with Van Poecke's investment vehicle,
AtlastInvest, Morgan Stanley Capital Group Inc and
private equity investor KKR Asset Management LLC for
temporary relief.
The group will provide crude to the plant, pay a fee for its
refining services and retain ownership of the refined products,
a PwC spokeswoman said.
"This is the breakthrough we have been praying for and ends
the incredible pressure on the local workforce most of all, who
never knew if each shipment would be the last," Richard Howitt,
member of the European parliament for Essex where the plant is
located, said in a statement.
"Although today is a good day, it is not the end. It buys
time for the long-term solution which Coryton needs and
deserves," he added.
Coryton is a major gasoline supplier in southeast England,
and its closure would put as many as 1,000 jobs at risk, Howitt
said.
"It's an important refinery for the local market. A lot of
offers have been made to find a solution to maintain supply to
the UK market," said Olivier Jakob from Zug-based consultancy
Petromatrix.
"For now, it's a good financial play as the margins are
relatively okay, and if you pay a throughput fee that is not too
high," he added.
Nobody at AtlastInvest was immediately available to comment
on the deal.
The plant has a Nelson complexity of 12.0, which means it
can readily change its product mix depending on the available
feedstock, and it had a benchmark refining margin of $6.54 a
barrel in the first nine months of 2011.
"It's the best of the bunch," a European trader said.
Van Poecke's return signals that the sector can offer good
returns even in the current tough operating environment of slack
European demand and stiff competition from Asian refiners.
VAN POECKE AND PETROPLUS
Van Poecke, alongside Willem Willemstein, founded the
company after a management buyout in 1993 and ran it to 2006. He
left when refining was still in what is called a "golden age" of
2003 to 2008.
Petroplus went on to list on the Swiss exchange and expand
to become Europe's largest independent refiner in a
progressively ailing sector. Van Poecke, meanwhile, started his
holding company, AtlasInvest, in 2007.
It now holds stakes in oil and gas operator Oranje-Nassau
Energie, downstream market player North Sea Group, midstream oil
company Hestya and market data provider Energy Intelligence.
His partner in the Coryton deal, Morgan Stanley, which
trades crude and oil products globally, could help with the
hedging related to the buying of crude feedstock and the selling
of the refined products, which will limit risks, market players
said.
The U.S. bank has shown a long-standing interest in Europe's
refining sector, having reached a similar deal with Ineos
Refining to supply crude oil and market refined
products back in 2007.
Steven Pearson, joint administrator and partner at PwC, said
in a statement the deal creates 'vital stability' for the
refinery while a long-term solution is sought.
The plant has attracted widespread interest from suitors,
including Russian and Asian energy players, and PwC is
considering other long-term options such as a refinancing.
Petroplus filed for administration in several jurisdictions
after defaulting on $1.75 billion of debt.