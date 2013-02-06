Bidding deadline for France's Petit-Couronne pushed back-union

PARIS Feb 6 The bidding deadline to submit offers for France's Petit-Couronne refinery formerly owned by insolvent Swiss firm Petroplus has been pushed back to April 16, a union source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The previous deadline for offers was Feb. 5.

The source also said a procedure had been started in view of putting in place a redundancy plan at the plant which has a staff of 470.

