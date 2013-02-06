Bidding deadline for France's Petit-Couronne pushed back-union

UPDATE 3-Dutch-led tax probes anger Swiss, Credit Suisse says cooperating
* Credit Suisse says cooperating with authorities (Recasts, adds detail)
PARIS Feb 6 The bidding deadline to submit offers for France's Petit-Couronne refinery formerly owned by insolvent Swiss firm Petroplus has been pushed back to April 16, a union source told Reuters on Wednesday.
The previous deadline for offers was Feb. 5.
The source also said a procedure had been started in view of putting in place a redundancy plan at the plant which has a staff of 470.
(Reporting by Sophie Louet; Writing by Muriel Boselli)
* Credit Suisse says cooperating with authorities (Recasts, adds detail)
FRANKFURT, March 31 European spot electricity prices for Monday delivery rose in the wholesale market on Friday, following forecasts for slow wind speeds that will cut renewable generation volumes, while demand was broadly flat in the main markets.
BRUSSELS, March 31 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: