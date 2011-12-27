UPDATE 2-Petroplus tumbles as banks freeze $1 bln credit facility

* Lenders freeze $1 billion in uncommitted lines under credit facility

* Shares plummet 27 pct

ZURICH Dec 27 Swiss oil refiner Petroplus Holdings said lenders have frozen about $1 billion under its revolving credit facility and the company is evaluating options to maintain operations at its European refining and marketing system, sending its shares down.

Shares in Petroplus had dropped 27 percent by 0832 GMT, sharply underperforming a flat Swiss mid caps index.

Petroplus did not provide a reason for the lenders' action in its statement and the company was not immediately available for further comments.

"The company intends to continue negotiations with the banks for a prompt restoration of the credit lines, and is evaluating additional strategic options to maintain operations in its European refining and marketing system," it said in the statement.

The uncommitted lines in the credit facility are critical to allow the company's operating units to meet their obligations when due, Petroplus said.

"Today's announcement is a serious issue as in the worst case the company would lack the funds required to maintain operations," Vontobel analyst Andreas Escher said in a note. "We strongly advise investors to stay clear of the stock until a sustainable financing can be restored."