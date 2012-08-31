Bidder withdraws offer for Petit-Couronne refinery

PARIS Aug 31 One of the two bidders for the
French Petit-Couronne refinery of insolvent oil firm Petroplus
has withdrawn its offer, the site's management said
in a statement on Friday.
The deadline set by a French court for the submission of
takeover plans of the Normandy-based refinery had expired last
Friday with only two low-profile bidders having presented offers
which were considered as acceptable by trade unions.
The management of PRPC (Petroplus Raffinage Petit-Couronne)
said in a statement Alafandi Petroleum Group (APG) had withdrawn
its offer, without providing more details.
APG, whose website cites an address in Hong Kong and Ramzi
Alafandi as its CEO, could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Net Oil, a group including Roger Tamraz, a Middle Eastern
businessman active in oil and gas, is now the only bidder left
for the site.
The commercial court in Rouen, northern France, will take a
decision on the refinery's fate on Sept. 4.
It can decide to pick or reject the bid, extend again the
deadline or simply dismantle the plant, which was placed under
legal protection after Swiss-based refiner Petroplus filed for
insolvency last year.