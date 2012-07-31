UPDATE 1-UK refinery creditors to get just 6.4 pct of claims-PwC

LONDON, July 31 Creditors of bankrupt refiner
Petroplus's UK operations, mainly the Coryton refinery, will be
paid a maximum of just 6.4 percent of their claims, said Steven
Pearson, a joint administrator at PwC.
The creditors will receive $102 million to $135 million,
while their claims are estimated to total $2.1 billion to $2.4
billion, Pearson said on Tuesday.
He said that losses of $22-$31 million, sustained in
runnning the refinery between January and June, had reduced the
amount available for distribution and demonstrated why he had to
take the decision to close the plant down
PwC announced in June that it was selling the refinery to a
joint venture of Royal Dutch Shell, Vopak and
Greenergy which plan to turn the site into storage, leading to
job losses for the vast majority of the 850 staff working at the
site.
"It was a difficult decision to take but in economic terms
it was relatively straightforward," Pearson told Reuters. "The
premium over other options (selling the refinery as a going
concern) was substantial, and the status quo was not an option."
"This high risk, low reward environment was the main driver
in having to cease operations - put simply, we could not afford
to incur the ongoing losses associated with continuing
refining."
He added that the return to creditors was low also because
the parent company had loaded some $1.75 billion of debt against
the UK division.