UPDATE 1-PetroQuest Energy 4th-qtr profit beats estimates

* Q4 EPS $0.04 vs est $0.03
* Q4 oil and gas sales $38 mln
Feb 28 PetroQuest Energy Inc's
fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates on higher volumes
and the gas-focused explorer said it expects higher production
in the first quarter as it ramps up production at assets in
Oklahoma.
The company expects first-quarter production of 86-90
million cubic feet equivalent per day (MMcfe/d), most of which
would be focused towards gas.
Medium-sized U.S. oil and natural gas producers like Swift
Energy, Gulfport Energy forecast higher
production for 2012 while many of their bigger rivals are
cutting output citing decade-low gas prices.
October-December net income rose to $2.3 million, or 4 cents
a share, compared with $2.1 million, or 3 cents a share a year
ago.
Analysts, on an average, were expecting the company to earn
3 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter oil and gas sales fell 12 percent to $38
million.
The company expects to produce 87-92 MMcfe/d in 2012 and has
earmarked $90-$100 million for capital expenditures.
It has accelerated drilling at its Mississippian Lime and
the Woodford Shale plays in Oklahoma.
Shares of the Lafayette, Louisiana-based company closed at
$6.21 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.