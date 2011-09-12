UPDATE 1-Petro-Reef sees higher output rates in early 2012

* Sees about 1,138 bbls/day in early 2012
* Says new well in Alexander property confirms extended oil
trend
(Follows alerts)
Sept 12 Oil and gas producer Petro-Reef
Resources Inc expects daily production rates to increase
in early 2012 as a new well on its Alberta asset comes online
and regulators lift some restrictions on output.
The company expects to produce about 1,138 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boe/d). Petro-Reef's production in the
quarter ended June 30 was an average of 589 boe/d.
Petro-Reef said a 48-hour test on a new well confirmed the
presence of an extended oil trend at one of its assets near
Edmonton, Alberta.
The new well flowed at 296 barrels of oil per day (bbls/day)
during the test.
Petro-Reef will not have to pay a penalty on production from
two other wells on the property, after the Energy Resources
Conservation Board (ECRB) set a new production rate limit and
asked the company to retire excess output from these wells.
Petro-Reef said it will put the wells back on-stream at a
rate of 125 bbls/day in January.
Shares of the company closed at 25 Canadian cents on Monday
on the Toronto Venture Exchange.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair)