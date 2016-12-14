UPDATE 2-Petrobras pension fund calls for probe of Bradesco, Caixa

(Adds Caixas comments)
SAO PAULO Dec 14 The pension fund for oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA's employees on
Wednesday called for securities industry watchdog CVM to
investigate some of Brazil's largest asset managers over
allegations of irregularities, a statement said.
Walter Mendes, president of Fundação Petrobras de Seguridade
Social, commonly known as Petros, asked CVM to look into the
reasons for losses in investments managed by asset management
units of Banco Bradesco SA and Caixa Economica
Federal.
Petros also asked the regulator to investigate Mantiq
Investimentos Ltda, previously owned by Banco Santander Brasil
SA, and Mare Investimentos.
Petros alleged that the banks' asset management units either
had conflicts of interest or violated the guidelines agreed to
manage the investments, which resulted in losses for Petros.
Bradesco declined to comment. Caixa said it has not been
notified about the issue and that another asset manager was
responsible for the investment cited by Petros as having
resulted in losses.
Mantiq and Mare did not respond immediately to requests for
comment.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bernard Orr and
Jonathan Oatis)