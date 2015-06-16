Ex-PetroTiger co-CEO avoids prison in bribery case

June 16 A former co-chief executive of oil
services company PetroTiger Ltd was sentenced to probation on
Tuesday, a day after his bribery trial ended abruptly when he
pleaded guilty to a single conspiracy charge.
Joseph Sigelman was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Joseph
Irenas in Camden, New Jersey, to serve three years of probation
and pay a $100,000 fine and $239,015 in restitution, the office
of U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman said.
Sigelman admitted to conspiring with two former PetroTiger
officials, co-Chief Executive Knut Hammarskjold and General
Counsel Gregory Weisman, to pay $333,500 in bribes to a former
worker at Colombia's state-owned Ecopetrol SA for help
in winning an oil services contract.
The government dropped other charges, including money
laundering and violating the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices
Act, for which Sigelman could have faced decades in prison if
convicted. He faced up to one year in prison under his plea
agreement.
According to The Wall Street Journal, the case against
Sigelman suffered a setback after Weisman told the court last
Thursday that he had given false testimony about demands
prosecutors made of him related to a cooperation agreement.
Sigelman had been on trial for two weeks. Hammarskjold and
Weisman previously pleaded guilty to reduced corruption charges.
A spokesman for Fishman declined to comment.
William Burck, a lawyer for Sigelman, in a statement said
his client accepts full responsibility for his role and that the
government "made the right call in agreeing to a very generous
plea deal."
Sigelman is a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker.
The case is U.S. v. Sigelman, U.S. District Court, District
of New Jersey, No. 14-cr-00263.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)