BRIEF-PetSmart to be acquired by consortium led BC Partners

BRIEF-Guaranty Bancshares announces initial public offering of common stock
* Guaranty Bancshares announces initial public offering of common stock
Dec 14 Petsmart Inc
* PetSmart to be acquired by consortium led BC Partners valued at about $8.7 billion
* PetSmart deal with BC Partners reached following review of strategic alternatives
* Transaction expected to close in first half of 2015
* Petsmart closing share price of $77.67 on Dec. 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak)
* Guaranty Bancshares announces initial public offering of common stock
WASHINGTON, May 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court ruling that had given Miami the green light to pursue lawsuits accusing major banks of predatory mortgage lending to black and Hispanic home buyers, but gave the city another chance to argue its case.
* Ocwen Financial and New Residential working on definitive agreement to strengthen and solidify relationship