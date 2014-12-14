版本:
BRIEF-PetSmart to be acquired by consortium led BC Partners

Dec 14 Petsmart Inc

* PetSmart to be acquired by consortium led BC Partners valued at about $8.7 billion

* PetSmart deal with BC Partners reached following review of strategic alternatives

* Transaction expected to close in first half of 2015

* Petsmart closing share price of $77.67 on Dec. 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak)
