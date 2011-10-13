CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-PetSmart raises Q3 and FY profit outlook

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
(Corrects company descriptor in paragraph 5)
* Raises FY 2011 EPS to $2.46-$2.52 vs est $2.46
* Raises Q3 EPS to $0.46-0.48
* Sees Q3 same store sales up 5.5-6 percent
Oct 13 PetSmart Inc raised its full-year earnings forecast for the second time in two months, citing improved same-store sales trends.
The Phoenix, Arizona-based company now expects to earn $2.46 to $2.52 a share, compared with its previous forecast of $2.40 to $2.48 a share.
For the third quarter, the company expects to earn 46-48 cents a share compared with the previous outlook of 41-45 cents a share.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to post a profit of $2.46 a share for the full-year and 45 cents a share for the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The pet products retailer also raised its third-quarter comparable sales expectations to 5.5-6 percent from 3-4 percent earlier.
Last week, analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded PetSmart citing sluggish trends in consumer disposable income.
Shares of PetSmart closed at $44.04 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
