2014年 7月 3日

Hedge fund Jana Partners to ask PetSmart to explore sale

July 3 Activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC said it planned to ask PetSmart Inc to explore a sale, sending the pet products retailer's shares up 13 percent in premarket trading.

Jana Partners reported a 9.9 percent stake in the company in a regulatory filing and said it expects to hold discussions with PetSmart's management and board, shareholders and other interested parties. (1.usa.gov/1orkOfN) (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
