PetSmart evaluating changes to capital structure

July 7 PetSmart Inc said it is reviewing potential changes in its capital structure, days after activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC said it planned to ask the pet products retailer to explore a sale.

The company said on Monday it was evaluating changes, with a focus on returning capital to shareholders. (1.usa.gov/1jYNsk6)

PetSmart's shares were up almost 2 percent at $67.80 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
