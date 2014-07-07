PetSmart evaluating changes to capital structure

BRIEF-IES Holdings reports fiscal 2017 Q2 EPS $0.02
* Backlog of approximately $335 million as of March 31, 2017, as compared to approximately $328 million as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 7 PetSmart Inc said it is reviewing potential changes in its capital structure, days after activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC said it planned to ask the pet products retailer to explore a sale.
The company said on Monday it was evaluating changes, with a focus on returning capital to shareholders. (1.usa.gov/1jYNsk6)
PetSmart's shares were up almost 2 percent at $67.80 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Backlog of approximately $335 million as of March 31, 2017, as compared to approximately $328 million as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 revenue $22.5 million versus $22.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Arbor Realty Trust reports first quarter 2017 results and increases quarterly dividend to $0.18 per share