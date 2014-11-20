UPDATE 1-Jana Partners lines up 5 executives to serve on PetSmart board -filing

(Changes sourcing and adds company background)
By Nadia Damouni and Olivia Oran
Nov 20 Jana Partners LLC has lined up five
executives who are willing to serve as directors on PetSmart
Inc's board if the activist hedge fund is not satisfied
with the outcome of the pet food retailer's strategic review,
the fund said in a filing on Thursday.
Jana, which has a 9.8 percent stake in PetSmart, may
nominate former Caremark executive Edwin "Mac" Crawford; former
RadioShack Corp Chief Executive Officer Julian Day;
former Harris Teeter CEO Thomas Dickson; One Kings Lane
co-founder Susan Feldman; and former Wal-Mart Stores Inc
executive Lawrence Jackson. Jana could also nominate a
representative from its own fund, people familiar with the
matter said.
Jana Partners declined to comment.
Reuters had reported earlier this week that Jana was likely
to nominate a slate of directors for PetSmart.
PetSmart said in August it would explore a potential sale of
the company amid pressure from Jana and other investors,
including Longview Asset Management Ltd, which holds a 9 percent
stake. The board is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co on
the auction. A deal for PetSmart would likely represent the
biggest leveraged buyout of the year.
Private equity firms KKR & Co LP and Clayton, Dubilier &
Rice LLC are planning to submit a joint bid for PetSmart,
Reuters reported earlier this week.
Apollo Global Management LLC and BC Partners Ltd are
also separately considering offers, the people familiar with the
matter added.
PetSmart released third-quarter results on Tuesday that
showed net sales rose 2.6 percent from the year-before quarter.
It also said it plans to reduce costs by $200 million over the
next two years.
Petsmart shares have climbed 7.4 percent year-to-date,
though some analysts have speculated the rise may be due to
expectations of a buyout.
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni and Olivia Oran; editing by Chris
Reese; and Peter Galloway)