BRIEF-PetSmart Q3 earnings per share $0.88

Nov 22 PetSmart Inc : * Announces third quarter 2013 results * Q3 sales $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.7 billion * Q3 earnings per share $0.88 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Qtrly comp sales of 2.7% * Sees FY comparable store sales growth of 3% to 3.5% * Sees FY total sales growth of approximately 3% (on a 52 to 52-week basis,

total sales growth of approximately 5%) * Sees FY earnings per share of $3.94 to $3.98 * Sees Q4 comparable store sales growth of 2.5% to 3.5% * Sees Q4 earnings per share of $1.19 to $1.23 * Sees Q4 total sales growth of -3% to -2% (on a 13 to 13-week basis, total

sales growth of 4% to 5%) * Q4 earnings per share view $1.24, revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * FY earnings per share view $3.96, revenue view $6.97 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage