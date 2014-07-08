Panera to add 10,000 new delivery jobs by year end
LOS ANGELES, April 24 Panera Bread Co on Monday said it would add more than 10,000 new delivery jobs by the end of the year, as it expands the service to as much as 40 percent of its restaurants.
July 7 Longview Asset Management LLC became the latest PetSmart Inc shareholder calling for the company's board to consider selling itself, even as the retailer said on Monday it was reviewing potential changes in its capital structure.
The pressure from Longview comes days after activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC, PetSmart's largest shareholder with a 9.9 percent stake, said it planned to ask the pet products retailer to explore a sale.
Longview Asset Management, which also holds 9 percent of PetSmart's shares, said it had previously discussed its "concerns" with the company. (1.usa.gov/1thoqGp)
The company said on Monday it was evaluating changes, with a focus on returning capital to shareholders, after reporting its first drop in quarterly same store sales in seven years for the quarter ended May 4.
PetSmart's sales have suffered due to its aging store base and growing competition from online retailers.
Brokerage Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to "equal-weight" from "underweight" on Monday, saying a potential merger with privately held Petco represented "the greatest source of upside." (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
LOS ANGELES, April 24 Panera Bread Co on Monday said it would add more than 10,000 new delivery jobs by the end of the year, as it expands the service to as much as 40 percent of its restaurants.
DUBAI, April 24 Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways on Monday said it had appointed Robin Kamark as chief executive officer, Airline Equity Partners.
April 24 Lodging real estate investment trust RLJ Lodging Trust said on Monday it agreed to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc, making it one of the top lodging REITs an enterprise value of $7 billion.