CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-French Carmaker PSA to invest $320 mln in Argentina -government

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Clarifies investment is in existing plant, not a new plant)
BUENOS AIRES Dec 6 French carmaker PSA agreed to invest $320 million in Argentina with the aim of producing more cars to be sold on the local and international markets starting in 2019, the government said on Tuesday.
Carlos Gomes, head of Latin America for PSA Peugeot Citroen , made the announcement to President Mauricio Macri during a meeting, the government said in a statement.
The plant is already located in the suburbs of Buenos Aires and the investment will enable it to expand production.
Macri has been betting on investment to pull Argentina's economy out of recession, but a year into his term growth is still elusive.
Data released on Thursday did show automobile production grew 3.3 percent in November from a year earlier, after falling for various months amid recession at home and in neighboring Brazil.
Exports also rose 15.8 percent from November 2015, the data from the Association of Automobile Manufacturers (Adefa) said. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Grant McCool and Bill Trott)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.