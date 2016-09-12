Peugeot plans LA car-sharing operation with Bollore -CEO

PARIS, Sept 12 France's PSA will launch car-sharing services in Los Angeles in partnership with Bollore Group, CEO Carlos Tavares said on Monday, as the maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars steps up its diversification strategy.

PSA is investing in start-ups and expanding in areas ranging from vehicle leasing to parts distribution as part of its turnaround plan after the brush with bankruptcy that led to Tavares's appointment in 2014.

"We're working with a good number of cities, including LA, to offer car-sharing solutions with Bollore Group," Tavares said at a seminar organised by business daily Les Echos, adding that the company had "other discussions in progress".

Tavares also said that PSA aims to generate 300 million euros ($337 million) in revenue from its new mobility services division by 2021.

PSA announced its partnership with Bollore last year. The French conglomerate already supplies electric car-sharing services in Paris and other cities and had previously flagged Los Angeles as a potential location. ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by David Goodman)