UPDATE 1-Peugeot plans LA car-sharing operation with Bollore - CEO

(Adds CEO comment, background)
PARIS, Sept 12 France's PSA will
launch car-sharing services in Los Angeles in partnership with
Bollore Group, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on
Monday, as the maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars diversifies
into mobility services.
"We're working with a good number of cities, including LA,
to offer car-sharing solutions with Bollore Group," Tavares said
at a seminar organised by business daily Les Echos, adding that
the company had "other discussions in progress".
Rattled by Uber's success, carmakers from General
Motors to Daimler are rolling out their own
ride-sharing services - while sometimes struggling to explain
how they could supplant their traditional manufacturing business
if consumers were to abandon ownership in droves.
Paris-based PSA is investing in start-ups and expanding in
areas ranging from vehicle leasing to parts distribution as it
pursues a recovery plan in the wake of a brush with bankruptcy
that led to Tavares's 2014 appointment.
The following year, PSA announced a partnership with
Bollore, which already supplies electric car-sharing services in
Paris and other cities and had previously flagged Los Angeles as
a potential location.
Tavares also said PSA aimed to generate 300 million euros
($337 million) in revenue from its new mobility services
division by 2021, a goal he acknowledged was challenging yet
"absolutely marginal" for a car manufacturer with more than 50
billion euros in annual sales.
($1 = 0.8896 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by
David Goodman and Hugh Lawson)