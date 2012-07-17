PepsiCo to cut jobs in Philly as sales lose fizz after soda tax
March 1 PepsiCo Inc said on Wednesday it would cut 80 to 100 jobs in Philadelphia as the city's new sugar-sweetened beverage tax hurts demand for its products.
PARIS, July 17 The closure of PSA Peugeot Citroen's Aulnay plant will reduce the French automaker's fixed costs by 108 million euros ($132 million), Le Figaro reported, citing company documents.
Peugeot, Europe's second-largest car maker, sparked angry reactions from the French government and unions last week after announcing plans to close the factory near Paris in 2014 and cut 8,000 jobs across the country.
According to documents presented to staff representatives after the announcement, the plant closure and cutbacks would reduce Peugeot's manufacturing costs by 200-250 euros per car, the French daily reported on Tuesday.
The company has warned that the core manufacturing division is burning 200 million euros in cash per month and recorded a first-half operating loss close to 700 million euros.
* Says at December 31, 2016, had about 58,000 employees compared to 69,000 employees at December 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2ls2shw Further company coverage:
