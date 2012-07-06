UPDATE 3-Peugeot sales drop 13 pct on European slump

* Upscale push falls foul of austerity-analyst

* Peugeot, government deny loan request report

* Shares fall 7.1 pct

By Laurence Frost

PARIS, July 6 Sales at struggling PSA Peugeot Citroen slumped in the first half of the year, hit by "crisis" in its austerity-stricken core European markets and a misfiring tilt at upmarket rivals.

The French car maker was forced to deny a press report it was seeking an emergency government loan as it posted a 15-percent drop in European sales versus the same period last year.

Deliveries of cars and vans in Latin America slid 21 percent while it failed to match the pace of expansion in China of other western manufacturers.

"Peugeot is in a bit of a time-warp - they still seem to believe that Peugeot can be Volkswagen and Citroen can be Audi," said London-based UBS analyst Philippe Houchois.

Peugeot shares were down 7.1 percent at 1440 GMT, leading the 15-member Stoxx Europe autos and parts index 2.9 percent lower.

The latest sickly figures came as Peugeot prepared to unveil cuts expected to include thousands of job losses and the closure of its Aulnay plant near Paris, in addition to measures announced earlier this year under a 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) savings programme.

"The Peugeot and Citroen brands' traditionally strong markets, France, Spain and Italy, are in profound crisis," the company said, referring to a plunge in demand in markets where governments are battling to rein in deficits.

Chief Executive Philippe Varin is scheduled to brief staff representatives on job cuts next week, ahead of the company's first-half results presentation on July 25.

Global sales fell to 1.62 million light vehicles in the first six months, from 1.86 million in the year-earlier period, Europe's second-largest automaker said in a statement.

French weekly La Tribune said that the company was seeking an emergency government loan.

"PSA and Philippe Varin deny having asked for a loan from the state," company spokesman Pierre-Olivier Salmon said.

Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici also dismissed "rumours that PSA Peugeot Citroen has asked the government for a loan or the purchase of a stake".

JOB CUTS

The car maker, which last November announced plans to cut 6,000 jobs as its core auto division swung to a full-year loss, said it lost ground in Latin America following an increase in Brazilian vehicle import taxes and delays to the expansion of its Porto Real plant.

Peugeot's sales rose 7.1 percent and 17 percent respectively in China and Russia, where Peugeot is adding production capacity to expand from a low base.

By comparison, Audi's sales in China in the first six months of the year were up 38 percent.

Unlike domestic rival Renault and its no-frills Dacia badge, built in Romania and Morocco, Peugeot has so far eschewed low-cost cars for the western European market.

Instead, its strategy for restoring profitability has been to roll out Peugeot crossovers and a range of plusher Citroen cars under the DS line, in a bid to lift pricing and compete with better-performing upmarket brands like Volkswagen and Audi.

The tactic has backfired as Europe's worst auto slump for decades led to massive over-supply and cut-throat discounting, UBS's Houchois said.

"The problem is that Europe is full of nice-looking cars that sell at very low prices," Houchois said.

Nevertheless, recent launches such as the Peugeot 208 small car and midsize Citroen DS5 have given the group ammunition to defend its market positions and expand overseas, brands chief Frederic Saint-Geours said.

"In a very tight automotive market environment in Europe, our strategy of moving up-market and globalising our operations is proving to be more relevant than ever," he said.