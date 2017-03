PARIS, July 6 PSA Peugeot Citroen, Europe's second-largest automaker, said first-half deliveries tumbled 13 percent as the region's debt crisis hit demand for new cars.

Peugeot's global sales fell to 1.62 million cars and delivery trucks in the first six months from 1.86 million in the same period a year earlier, the Paris-based company said in a statement on Friday.