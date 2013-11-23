Peugeot's CEO prepares to step aside for Dongfeng deal - sources

| PARIS/BEIJING
PARIS/BEIJING Nov 23 PSA Peugeot Citroen
is interviewing candidates to replace Chief Executive
Philippe Varin, after Chinese partner Dongfeng said a deeper
alliance under negotiation should be accompanied by management
change, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Varin himself is leading the hunt for a successor who has
the calibre and experience to head a global carmaking alliance -
qualities that Dongfeng has emphasised when discussing
a capital tie-up and expanded industrial cooperation, according
to the two sources.
After speaking at an industry conference in Berlin on
Saturday Varin declined to comment on a report in Le Figaro that
the troubled carmaker may hire former Renault chief operating
officer Carlos Tavares as his new second-in-command.
"I am sorry, I have a plane to catch," he told reporters.
Peugeot and Dongfeng are in talks to build on their existing
Chinese joint venture with cooperation in other markets and a
multi-billion-euro share issue that would see Dongfeng and the
French government acquire stakes in the French carmaker, sources
familiar with the matter have said.
Peugeot, one of the carmakers worst-hit by Europe's six-year
market slump, is cutting French jobs and plant capacity as it
struggles to halt losses within two years.
Even then it will lack the financial clout and industrial
scale to compete globally on its own. Varin has acknowledged
that Peugeot will need new partners and fresh capital to support
future vehicle and technology investments.
Varin, 61, joined Peugeot from Anglo-Dutch steelmaker Corus
in 2009 and has steered the company through the worst of the
European crisis. But his support for a deeper tie-up with 7
percent shareholder General Motors or Dongfeng has led to
bouts of tension with members of the founding Peugeot family,
which would lose control of the company in the planned capital
hike.
The company is now seeking to raise as much as 4 billion
euros ($5.4 billion) in the share issue, newspaper Le Monde said
earlier this week.
Dongfeng Chairman Xu Ping sees Renault's
14-year-old alliance with Nissan as a model for the
deeper partnership under discussion with Peugeot, said a source
familiar with the Chinese carmaker's thinking.
"But they wonder whether there's an executive capable of
running a Dongfeng-PSA alliance the way (Renault CEO) Carlos
Ghosn has transformed Nissan," the source said.
Tavares, 55, began his career at Renault in 1981 and moved
to Nissan 23 years later as a programme director before going on
to hold senior alliance roles such as chief of Nissan Americas,
culminating with his stint as Ghosn's deputy at Renault.
Tavares, who could not be reached on Saturday, left Renault
abruptly in August after saying publicly he would like to lead
another carmaker. Inconclusive press reports have since linked
him to high-level openings such as the CEO's job at luxury
sports carmaker Aston Martin, succeeding Ulrich Bez.
The process of recruiting Varin's successor is "not far from
a conclusion", one source close to the situation said, without
identifying candidates.