UPDATE 1-Peugeot signs Dongfeng deal, recovery hurdles remain

By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, March 26 PSA Peugeot Citroen's
tie-up with China's Dongfeng was signed on Wednesday,
bringing the French carmaker much-needed cash and greater access
to Asia but leaving major challenges ahead.
French President Francois Hollande and visiting Chinese
counterpart Xi Jinping oversaw the signing of a framework deal
for state-owned Dongfeng Motor Group and the French
government to take matching 14 percent Peugeot stakes in a 3
billion euro ($4.1 billion) capital increase.
New Peugeot CEO Carlos Tavares must now turn around
unprofitable European operations, halt persistent Latin American
losses, deliver on China plans that many consider ambitious and
treat a Russian headache that may be about to worsen.
The tie-up allows Peugeot and Dongfeng to extend their
existing Chinese joint venture to co-develop vehicles, ramp up
production to grab a bigger share of the world's largest auto
market and export their cars around Asia.
After Wednesday' signing ceremony President Hollande said
that deal makes Peugeot "a carmaker of global dimensions that
can be present on all markets".
"This is no longer just about selling, it's about investing
together," he said.
Tavares, former second in command at rival French carmaker
Renault, takes over as CEO next week, with Thierry
Peugeot bowing out as chairman in a deal that had pitched him
into public conflict with cousin Robert over the dilution of the
family's stake and loss of control.
"When you pass major milestones it's normal that there be
discussions and differing opinions," Robert Peugeot, who heads
the family's holding company FFP, said in a radio
interview. "But when the day comes for decisions, they are taken
unanimously."
CHINA TARGETS
With losses mounting almost everywhere else, Peugeot has
high hopes for China, pledging a near-trebling of sales with
Dongfeng to 1.5 million vehicles in 2020.
In a second Chinese venture with Changan,
Peugeot expects to sell out its annual production capacity of
200,000 upscale DS vehicles by 2016, a spokesman said as the
company prepares to roll out a new DS5 LS mid-size sedan.
"We don't doubt PSA's ability to capture additional share in
a Chinese premium market that is growing very strongly but
caution (against) too much optimism," Erich Hauser, of
International Strategy & Investment, said in a note.
Meeting the company's goal of a 10 percent share of the
premium market would require its network of 56 Chinese DS
dealers to expand at an unlikely rate and match the 2012 sales
of Mercedes-Benz through 262 outlets, the
London-based analyst said.
"With only 3,500 unit sales in China in 2013 there is
nowhere near as much brand awareness for DS," he added.
EMERGING MARKETS
While Peugeot gave no geographical breakdown of last year's
2.32 billion euro loss, the carmaker has confirmed it is losing
money in Latin America and Russia.
Tavares faces a long haul to restore profitability to plants
in both regions, in part by reducing a heavy dependence on
imported components that has left Peugeot critically exposed to
a recent currency slide in emerging markets.
Peugeot's sales tumbled 16 percent in Brazil last year and
19 percent in Russia, with its outlook vulnerable to a weaker
rouble and possible trade sanctions over the country's military
incursion into Ukraine.
While rival Renault buys 80 percent of Russian
parts locally, Peugeot is 70 percent import-dependent at the
Kaluga plant it shares with Mitsubishi.
"Peugeot is small in Russia and has the wrong product," said
UBS analyst Philippe Houchois, who predicts that its losses in
the country may be worsened by the rouble's weakness.
In the saturated European market, which still accounts for
58 percent of the company's sales, Peugeot registrations have
begun to bounce back after a six-year slump, rising 5.1 percent
in the first two months of 2014.
Peugeot closed its Aulnay plant near Paris last year and may
need to pursue more cost savings beyond the current recovery
plan, Tavares said this month.
Pressed during his Europe1 radio interview on the
possibility of further cuts, Robert Peugeot said on Wednesday
that factory closures are "not currently part of the plan".
($1 = 0.7258 Euros)
