UPDATE 1-Peugeot lifts cash target as restructuring kicks in

* Peugeot says first GM alliance savings seen in H1
* Net loss cut by almost half to 426 mln euros
* Auto division trimmed losses
By Laurence Frost
PARIS, July 31 PSA Peugeot Citroen
raised its 2013 cash goal on Wednesday, saying spending cuts and
an alliance with General Motors had already begun to pay
off.
The struggling French automaker said it now aims to reduce
closely watched cash consumption before restructuring costs "at
least by half" from last year's 3 billion euros ($4 billion) -
potentially undercutting its earlier 1.5 billion target.
Peugeot's turnaround plan is "going more quickly than
expected", Chief Financial Officer Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon
said as he presented first-half results. "But we've still got a
lot of work to do."
Peugeot is Europe's second-biggest carmaker by sales and the
region's worst casualty of a brutal auto sales slump now in its
sixth year. After a 5-billion-euro net loss in 2012, Peugeot
lost more ground in the first half with a 13.3 percent decline
in European car sales - twice the market decline.
Chief Executive Philippe Varin is fighting back with
spending cuts, joint vehicle programmes with new alliance
partner GM and the elimination of 11,200 jobs over two years.
"The GM alliance is in the execution phase with the first
purchasing savings (achieved) in the first half," Varin told
analysts.
Peugeot's operating loss widened to 65 million euros from 51
million before one-off gains and charges, on a 3.8 percent
revenue decline to 27.71 billion euros.
But Peugeot reined in its cash consumption to 51 million
euros in the half from 449 million a year earlier, thanks in
part to a 764 million euro cut to capital expenditure.
Before restructuring, cash flow came to a positive 203
million euros, helped by dividend payments and other gains that
will not be repeated in the second half. Peugeot also cut its
net loss by almost half to 426 million euros.
The core auto division also fared slightly better. A series
of model launches helped trim the divisional operating loss by
29 percent to 510 million euros, even as revenue tumbled 7.5
percent.
In China, where Peugeot is about to open a fourth plant,
first-half sales surged 33 percent to 278,000 vehicles and the
French carmaker took a 100 million euro dividend from its joint
venture with local partner Dongfeng.
Peugeot's net debt rose to 3.32 billion euros at June 30
from 3.15 billion six months earlier.