Peugeot rises on report it could be target for Fiat

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LONDON, June 11 Shares in French carmaker Peugeot rose on Thursday, with traders citing a Bloomberg News report that Peugeot could be a target for Fiat as Fiat's hopes for a deal with General Motors fade.
Peugeot shares were up by 3.8 percent, while Fiat was up 2.7 percent.
A spokesman for Peugeot declined to comment. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Vikram Subhedar in London and Gilles Guillaume in Paris; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.