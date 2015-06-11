Peugeot rises on report it could be target for Fiat

LONDON, June 11 Shares in French carmaker Peugeot rose on Thursday, with traders citing a Bloomberg News report that Peugeot could be a target for Fiat as Fiat's hopes for a deal with General Motors fade.

Peugeot shares were up by 3.8 percent, while Fiat was up 2.7 percent.

A spokesman for Peugeot declined to comment. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Vikram Subhedar in London and Gilles Guillaume in Paris; Editing by Lionel Laurent)