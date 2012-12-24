Peugeot manager rules out merger with GM's Opel -report

BERLIN Dec 24 PSA Peugeot Citroen has
ruled out a merger with General Motors' Opel division as
part of their alliance, Autogazette reported on Monday, citing a
Peugeot manager.
"This has never been an issue during the discussions," the
magazine quoted Olivier Dardart, head of the French carmaker's
German operations as saying. "The point (of the alliance) is not
to reduce personnel."
Since its announcement in February, the planned alliance
between Peugeot and GM has drawn investor scepticism as the
French automaker's finances worsen, prompting thousands of
domestic job cuts under close supervision by Socialist President
Francois Hollande's government.
The two manufacturers on Thursday scrapped plans for a joint
mid-size car programme, though signed agreements on three other
vehicle projects and engine cooperation.