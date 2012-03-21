UPDATE 1-Peugeot share sale end puts focus on plant cuts, GM

* Vast majority of new shares go to existing holders-banker
* Shares close 1.4 pct higher, well above issue price
* Peugeot free to focus on capacity, GM deal
By Laurence Frost and Arno Schuetze
PARIS/FRANKFURT, March 21 PSA Peugeot Citroen's
1 billion euro ($1.3 bln) share sale appeared to be in
the bag on Wednesday, freeing the carmaker to focus on its next
hurdles: downsizing European production and making its alliance
with General Motors work.
Peugeot shares closed well above the issue price of the new
stock as bidding ended, effectively guaranteeing the operation's
success, according to a banker involved in the transaction.
"The capital increase is going very well," the banker said.
The share issue throws Peugeot a lifeline while allowing GM
to acquire the bulk of a 7 percent stake it agreed to buy under
the alliance plan announced on Feb. 29. Its completion will
refocus attention on Peugeot's bigger challenges - carrying out
politically fraught plant cuts and implementing the GM deal.
"We need to see more detail on the areas where they can work
together and find savings," Barclays Capital analyst Michael
Tyndall said. "Investor expectations are also growing that there
will be (plant) closures in Europe."
European auto market conditions look tougher in 2012 than
last year, when every major carmaker except Volkswagen
lost money, Tyndall added. "Governments are no
longer able to help out, so it feels as if we're fast
approaching crunch time."
Peugeot shares rose 1.4 percent to end at 13.10 euros,
equivalent to a theoretical price of 11.46 euros after dilution
by the capital increase underwritten by BNP Paribas, Morgan
Stanley and Societe Generale.
VAST MAJORITY
That compares with an issue price of 8.27 euros reserved for
existing shareholders, who can choose between buying the new
stock or selling their subscription rights to new investors. As
part of the deal, the founding Peugeot family is selling more
than half of its rights to GM.
"The transaction is going through smoothly," said another
capital markets banker at one of the institutions. The "vast
majority" of new shares will be sold to existing shareholders
and the remainder "easily placed with new investors", he said.
The outcome of the issue will be announced by Peugeot next
week, a company spokesman said, declining further comment.
Settlement and delivery of the new shares is set for March 29.
Peugeot, Europe's no.2 carmaker, last month stepped up
cost-cutting, froze key plant investments and announced 1.5
billion euros in asset sales after its core auto division swung
to a 497 million euro operating loss in the second half.
Its share of the shrinking European passenger car market
slipped 1 percentage point to 12.4 percent last year, as
regional leader Volkswagen gained 2 points to 23.3 percent.
GM and Peugeot have so far maintained their alliance plan
will not affect the European downsizing needed at both
companies.
Under the deal, GM and Peugeot have pledged to share
purchasing and development costs as they pool design and
production of at least two vehicle categories starting in 2016.
Future subcompacts such as GM's Opel Corsa and the Citroen
C3 will be based on Peugeot technology, while mid-sized cars
such as the Opel Insignia, Citroen C5 and Peugeot 508 will draw
on GM platforms.
GM's next five-year plan for its European operations is to
be discussed at a meeting of the Opel supervisory board on March
28.