UPDATE 1-German cartel office extends GM, Peugeot review

* Antitrust review enters three-month Phase II stage
* To focus on impact alliance has on car parts makers
* GM says extension does not mean office has concerns
DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, Germany, July 4 The
German federal cartel office plans to examine more closely the
alliance between General Motors, its German unit Opel,
and France's Peugeot to look at its effect on car
parts suppliers.
The Phase II review and could take as long as three months
to complete, a spokesman for the cartel office said on
Wednesday.
He added that a second examination was necessary since the
initial one-month review was simply not long enough to study the
likely effects the link-up would have on a broad number of parts
suppliers.
"The Bundeskartellamt explicitly stated that the continued
review process did not mean that they see any competition law
issues," a GM spokesman said, referring to the cartel office.
"The process could take as long as the end of September, but
the companies will continue to fully cooperate with the
authorities to allow the Bundeskartellamt to reach a decision
earlier," he added.
GM and Peugeot said late in February that they hoped the
alliance would lead to at least $2 billion in annual savings
shared evenly between the two within about five years from joint
purchasing, logistics and the joint development and production
of vehicles and parts.
On Monday, GM signed a deal to transfer the bulk of its
European logistics operations to Peugeot unit Gefco starting
next year in the first stage of the partnership.