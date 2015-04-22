Peugeot, IBM agree to expanded "connected car" partnership deal

FRANKFURT, April 22 PSA Peugeot Citroën , Europe's second largest carmaker, and computer services supplier IBM, said on Wednesday they agreed to a partnership deal for connected car services that go beyond current navigation and infotainment offerings.

Financial terms of the new, seven-year deal were not disclosed. The agreement to develop new types of valued-added services for vehicles builds on an initial partnership between the automaker and technology consultant announced a year ago.

The companies said in a joint statement they plan to develop services within vehicles, for drivers and passengers, as well as back-end applications that, for example, could perform preventive car maintenance and traffic management functions. (Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Maria Sheahan)