UPDATE 1-Peugeot, IBM working to connect cars to shops and servicing

By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, April 22 PSA Peugeot Citroen
and IBM are working together to hook cars up
to the Internet, going beyond mapping and infotainment to link
vehicles up to shops, service networks and urban transport
grids, the companies said on Wednesday.
Financial terms of the new, seven-year partnership were not
disclosed. The agreement to develop new types of valued-added
services for vehicles builds on an initial partnership between
the automaker and technology consultant announced a year ago.
The companies said in a joint statement they planned to
develop services for drivers and passengers, as well as back-end
applications that could perform preventive car maintenance and
traffic management functions.
The partnership looks beyond existing driver navigation,
roadside assistance and infotainment offerings popularised by
tech firms such as Google and Apple, and map
services from Nokia's K1V.HE> HERE unit and TomTom.
Software analytics from the car and tapping into smart grids
of sensors on traffic signs and streetlights could help manage
congestion and cut down on pollution, as well as feeding back to
service networks for preventive car maintenance programmes.
It could also link vehicles to retailers, an IBM executive
said.
Axel Rogaichus, head of IBM's automotive consulting practice
in Europe, told Reuters it was one of the largest partnerships
the computer services supplier had agreed so far in the
automotive industry.
IBM reached a separate partnership agreement in 2013 with
Germany's Continental AG, a top global auto parts
supplier, to build an "electronic horizon" platform that enables
cars to anticipate upcoming obstructions, for example.
IBM and PSA, Europe's second largest carmaker, said they had
agreed to share responsibilities for developing, selling and
marketing, and implementing connected services with new and
existing clients of the firms.
The companies said they had established a centre to work
together in Paris to develop the new range of services.
The latest deal focuses on connecting passenger vehicles
into a variety of network-connected platforms that IBM is
developing with other auto industry partners.
But Rogaichus stopped short of saying whether Peugeot might
consider working with other automakers to advance urban
smartgrids and other remote, connected-car functions.
