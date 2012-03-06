UPDATE 5-Peugeot offers big discount on $1.3 bln share sale

* Capital hike to fund alliance with General Motors
* Priced at 8.27 euros/share, 42 pct discount to Mon close
* Peugeot will not pay dividend for 2011
* Shares down 2.9 pct
* Overcapacity issue comes to the fore
By Leila Abboud and Laurence Frost
PARIS/GENEVA, March 6 French carmaker PSA
Peugeot Citroen offered its shares at a deep discount
on Tuesday in a 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) rights issue to
fund an alliance with General Motors aimed at boosting
overseas growth and new model development.
U.S. automaker GM and Peugeot announced an alliance last
week to co-operate on developing new cars with the aim of saving
$2 billion annually via pooling purchasing and research and
development.
The French carmaker hopes the deal will help it step up
expansion in lucrative new markets as Europe's car market
struggles.
Peugeot said on Tuesday it would offer 16 new shares for
every 31 currently held by investors at 8.27 euros apiece, a 42
percent discount to its closing stock price on Monday.
The deal will see GM take a 7 percent stake in Peugeot for
304 million euros, Peugeot said.
GM had previously valued the purchase at approximately 320
million euros, based on earlier market prices.
For the founding Peugeot family, the capital increase will
dilute its stake but is seen as the best way to replenish the
company's coffers after a tough year that saw it burn through
1.6 billion euros in cash.
The family will contribute 140 million euros to exercise 45
percent of its subscription rights in the issue - less than the
150 million euros and 50 percent uptake announced last week.
"We always said it would be around 50 percent, and it is,"
Peugeot CEO Philippe Varin said on Tuesday. "That hasn't
changed."
The operation will dilute the Peugeot clan's stake to 25.2
percent from just over 30 percent, with 37.9 percent of voting
rights.
The capital increase, underwritten by a syndicate of banks
led by BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale and HSBC,
will take place from March 8-21.
The Peugeot family and General Motors have committed to take
31 percent of the shares issued, the company said.
"This will allow us to accelerate our international
expansion and our move into higher-end models faster than we
would have been able to do on our own," chief financial officer
Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon said on a conference call.
Peugeot also said it would not pay a dividend for 2011
because it wanted to "give priority to allocating financial
resources to the group's development.
Asked about the discount, de Chatillon said it was within
normal ranges for a rights issue that would last roughly two
weeks.
"General Motors is entering like any other shareholder, at
the launch price," he later told reporters at the Geneva Auto
Show.
Analyst opinion was divided on the discount, with one
London-based analyst calling it "very steep" and adding: "I
suppose that's the price to get it underwritten".
The 42 percent discount was "already on reduced share price
levels," Macquarie analyst Jens Schattner said. "If you compare
with two weeks ago, when we were still at around 16 euros, this
is a 50 percent discount."
But Deutsche Bank analyst Gaetan Toulemonde argued that many
rights issues in the past two years had been done at similar
discounts, pointing to the 25-30 percent markdown on Michelin's
cash call in late 2010.
"The environment for the auto space is probably a little
worse in terms of outlook, overcapacity and so on," he said.
At 1626 GMT, Peugeot shares were down 2.9 percent at 13.81
euros.
OVERCAPACITY
Both carmakers are betting that the alliance will help them
overcome thorny issues of overcapacity and enable them to cut
costs in a European market where competition is cut-throat.
GM hopes the deal to help it reverse 12 years of losses in
Europe, mainly on its Opel brand, totaling more than $12
billion.
Speaking at the auto show on Tuesday, GM Vice
Chairman Steve Girsky said the Peugeot alliance was only one
element of its plan to fix Opel, although he declined to provide
specifics.
Speculation has swirled around which Opel factories GM might
target for closure in Europe, while Peugeot's moves to close
plants are likely to run into stiff opposition from unions and
politicians in France.
Analysts and auto executives say production capacity is at
least 20 percent higher than needed in Europe to keep companies
profitable in a tight and weakening market.
PSA's manufacturing head Denis Martin told Reuters that the
French group was giving itself two years to deal with its
overcapacity issues, and hoped to take inspiration from its new
American partner GM.
"I think the Americans have an ability, faced with a
difficult situation, to take quick steps to clean up things," he
said in Geneva.
"I think this needs to be a lesson for Europeans... a sign
that we also need to work hard on our restructuring."
Martin declined to comment on whether such moves would imply
factory closures, nor where they may take place.