PSA clinches 400 mln euro Iran Khodro deal in bid to rebuild sales

PARIS, June 21 French carmaker PSA Group
said on Tuesday it had finalised a production deal
with state-owned Iran Khodro, preparing its return to the Middle
East's biggest auto market.
The 50-50 joint venture will invest up to 400 million euros
($451 million) over five years in new production, research and
development, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars said, under
the terms of an outline deal announced in January.
PSA and other western carmakers including Renault
and Volkswagen have been pursuing Iran sales and
manufacturing agreements since a breakthrough deal last July to
curb Tehran's nuclear programme in return for the lifting of
international sanctions.
The production venture will assemble Peugeot's 208, 2008 and
301 models in Iran, starting in the latter half of 2017.
Iran Khodro, the country's largest carmaker, disclosed in
February that PSA had also agreed to pay $446 million in
compensation for losses incurred after the French carmaker
abruptly withdrew from a previous co-operation deal in 2011
under U.S. pressure.
PSA, once Iran's top-selling carmaker, wants to rebuild its
share of a market in which Asian rivals have since made inroads.
The French carmaker's sales peaked at 458,000 vehicles before
its withdrawal, or nearly 30 percent of the Iranian market.
($1 = 0.8871 euros)
