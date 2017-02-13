Peugeot sees Trump's Iran stance boosting market lead

PARIS Feb 13 France's PSA Group is
pushing ahead with an Iranian plant investment and production
ramp-up in the face of a hardened U.S. stance against Tehran
under President Donald Trump that could play to the carmaker's
advantage, a senior executive said.
The group's Peugeot brand is about to begin production with
local partner Iran Khodro, while PSA is also preparing to invest
more than 100 million euros ($106 million) in a new Citroen
plant with partner SAIPA, PSA Middle East chief Jean-Christophe
Quemard told a press call on Monday.
Peugeot returned to Iran last year after an international
deal to lift sanctions in return for curbs on Tehran's nuclear
activities, and has reclaimed its place as the country's
top-selling car brand with a 32 percent market share last year,
according to IHS Automotive data.
The carmaker inked a 400 million euro ($424 million) Peugeot
production agreement last June and a 300 million deal for
Citroen four months later.
The renewed pressure from Washington will probably extend
PSA's lead as rivals hold back from re-entering Iran, Quemard
told the press call from a Tehran automotive conference.
"This is our opportunity to accelerate," he said. "It will
become even harder for American companies to operate, that's for
sure. We've opened up a lead and we plan to hold on to it."
Within two weeks of his inauguration, Trump responded to an
Iranian missile test with fresh U.S. sanctions, warning that
Tehran was "playing with fire".
General Motors and other American-owned brands last
had a significant Iranian presence before the country's 1979
Islamic Revolution. Other western and Japanese carmakers that
had avoided Iran under recent sanctions are now eyeing its
potential. IHS expects the market to grow 8 percent to 1.35
million vehicles this year and to 1.8 million by 2024.
German brands may be treading carefully because - unlike
French rivals - Volkswagen, Daimler and
BMW have extensive U.S. sales and production.
Daimler and VW's Scania have unveiled Iranian deals in
trucks and buses but have been slower to commit to new car
production investments.
Mansour Moazami, Iran's deputy industry minister, told the
Tehran conference that VW may soon finalise a production deal
with an Iranian company. VW had no immediate comment when
contacted by Reuters.
Renault, PSA's larger domestic rival, is also
adding production and new models with Iranian partners and may
overtake Peugeot's sales by 2019 thanks to its low-cost vehicle
architectures, IHS predicts.
($1 = 0.9433 euros)
