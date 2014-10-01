Peugeot chief keeps door open to partnerships

PARIS Oct 1 French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen
, placed ninth in the world by vehicle sales, is open
to potential partnerships but must complete its restructuring
first, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Carlos Tavares was asked on BFM Business radio whether scale
was a problem and whether the company could continue to develop
from such a small base.
"For us all the options are open, and they are wide open,
but we cannot get to that point where we can use these wide,
deep and promising opportunities until we have completed the
restructuring of the company," he said.
"That will be done within two or three years ... things have
to be firmly back in order before we can embrace our future and
look at all the possibilities."
Speaking ahead of the Paris car show, Tavares noted that
Japan's Honda is similar in size and exists alone
without any difficulty.
In July, Peugeot reported a surprise surge in first-half
cash flow and the first auto-division profit in three years,
leading analysts to say its turnaround plan had begun to show
results.
Peugeot sold stakes to China's Dongfeng and the
French state earlier this year as part of a 3 billion euro
($3.78 billion) share issue, after racking up losses of 7.3
billion in two years.
Tavares pledged soon afterwards to trim the model line-up by
almost half, cut capacity, raise pricing, and pare wage and
component costs to lift the automotive operating margin to 2
percent in 2018 and 5 percent by 2023.
(1 US dollar = 0.7931 euro)
(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Gilles Guillaume; Writing by
Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)