Peugeot says 208 mini beating domestic sales goal

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
PARIS May 3 French orders for Peugeot's 208 small car beat targets by 15 percent in the first month since launch, the French automaker said on Thursday.
PSA Peugeot Citroen has recorded 35,000 orders for the key model in its home market, compared with an initial 30,000 goal, the Paris-based company said in a statement.
The success of the new mini is critical to the recovery of Europe's second-largest automaker from a sales slump that saw its core auto division swing to a loss last year and its regional car market share slide 1.4 points to 11.9 percent in the first quarter.
Peugeot Citroen's domestic light vehicle registrations rose 8.7 percent last month as the overall decline in French registrations slowed to 1.3 percent from a 22 percent year-on-year plunge in March.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS