REFILE-PSA boss says Opel deal would find "speedy" savings

PARIS Feb 23 PSA Group's proposed
acquisition of Opel would swiftly create savings and value from
the General Motors European division's turnaround and
complementary brands, the French carmaker's Chief Executive
Carlos Tavares said on Thursday.
Adding GM's German Opel and British Vauxhall brands would
bring new customers reluctant to buy French cars, Tavares told
analysts and reporters, while generating savings from shared
technical underpinnings.
"There is significant complementarity in terms of customer
consideration between the German Opel brand and our three French
brands," Tavares said, referring to the French group's Peugeot,
Citroen and DS badges.
"This company needs help," he said. "What we see today with
the situation of Opel ... has a lot of similarities with what we
were facing four years ago."
Under Tavares, PSA has rebounded from a 2014 brush with
bankruptcy and state-backed bailout to record levels of
profitability. On Thursday, it posted a 6 percent automotive
operating margin for 2016 and raised its medium-term earnings
goal.
Savings with Opel, if the deal goes through, would be
underpinned by rapid convergence of underlying vehicle
architectures, the PSA chief also said.
"When you look at the product plan you see that you can in a
quite speedy way implement quite significant synergies," Tavares
said.
PSA expects the deal to lead to combined sales of 5 million
vehicles in 2020-22 and savings between 1.5 billion and 2
billion euros, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
