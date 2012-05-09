PSA-GM to launch raft of joint models - press

MILAN May 9 French auto maker Peugeot and strategic partner General Motors will launch a raft of new models on shared platforms from 2016, a Peugeot executive said in an interview with Italy's Corriere della Sera on Wednesday.

"The first models will start appearing from 2016, based on platforms shared by the two groups," said Peugeot Director General Frederic Saint-Geours.

"We will launch a D-segment car, a crossover, a compact minivan, and two models in the B and C segments. After that, we will launch a shared-platform eco-friendly car."

He provided no further details about models except to add that the two companies had no plans to launch a low-cost car.

Asked if PSA's components maker Faurecia were for sale, he replied, "we have a 57 percent stake, and it is not strategic for us."

PSA is seeking a solution to deal with plant overcapacity, he said in reply to a question about whether the automaker will shut its Rennes and Aulnay factories in France.

"We have gone on record saying that plant overcapacity exists, because the European market has dropped 20 percent," he said.

"We are looking for a solution. We are carefully examining the economic policies of the various governments, and will take a decision. I can't say what it will be, but we will take it, and at the right moment."