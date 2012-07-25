CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 5-Peugeot presses job cuts as government weighs in

(Company corrects earlier statement on launch date of Zoe
electric car, paragraph 17)
* Peugeot targets 1.5 bln euro savings from cuts
* France calls for EU action on South Korea imports
* French government presents auto-sector plan
* S&P cuts Peugeot's rating to BB
* Peugeot working on financing backstop for GEFCO sale
PARIS, July 25 PSA Peugeot Citroen
insisted it will press ahead with restructuring plans and job
cuts, as France unveiled industry support measures and called
for EU action to curb South Korean imports.
Reporting a first-half loss as executives discussed 8,000
planned job cuts with unions, Peugeot said the layoffs would
help to generate 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in savings and
halt the mounting losses that threaten its future.
"The depth and persistence of the crisis impacting our
business in Europe requires the launch of the reorganisation,"
Chief Executive Philippe Varin said, in a likely sign of things
to come for the European car sector as a whole.
Europe's No.2 car maker posted a 662 million euro loss at
its auto division, dragging the group's bottom line into the
red, as it had warned this month when announcing the job cuts
and a plant closure.
Peugeot shares closed 2.5 percent lower at 6.08 euros, the
second-worst performers on the CAC40 index.
Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's later on Wednesday
cut its ratings on Peugeot to BB from BB+ with a negative
outlook, citing the company's rapid cash burn.
Close to 2,000 workers marched to Peugeot's Paris
headquarters in protest against the cuts, setting off smoke
flares, banging drums and bringing traffic to a standstill.
Inside the building, their representatives on the works council
exercised their right to demand an independent report,
potentially delaying the reorganisation by up to three months.
"This plan is unacceptable and unjustified," said
Jean-Pierre Mercier of the CGT, France's biggest industrial
union. "PSA's attack on jobs concerns all the group's sites."
GOVERNMENT TEST
Unveiling the cutbacks on July 12, Varin had said that any
further delay "would have put the group in great danger."
But the decision to close Peugeot's Aulnay plant near Paris,
a key part of the plan, had been leaked more than a year ago and
previously denied, sparking government accusations that Varin
had lied to workers and the public.
Peugeot's restructuring is the first industrial crisis to
test Socialist President Francois Hollande's two-month-old
administration. It may also turn out to be the first in a series
of shake-ups for the European auto industry.
Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne has warned
that he may have to close another Italian plant, and Renault's
Carlos Ghosn predicted in March that significant restructuring
by a European automaker would force others to follow.
Ford, already slowing European assembly lines and
shedding temporary workers, doubled its full-year loss forecast
for the region to $1 billion and said on Wednesday that it was
"facing the situation with urgency."
Arnaud Montebourg, France's recovery minister, outlined
support measures for the industry and said that the government
would formally ask Brussels to monitor South Korean car imports
with a view to taking trade action.
Sales by Hyundai and Kia have surged
at the expense of Europe's incumbent brands since a free-trade
agreement took effect between the European Union and South Korea
in July 2011.
"In some categories, such as small diesels, imports have
risen 1,000 percent in a year," Montebourg said. France is
"perfectly justified" in asking for European Commission
surveillance that may lead to the return of duties, he added.
French electric car subsidies will rise to 7,000 euros per
vehicle, from 5,000 euros, under Montebourg's support plan. Tax
incentives on fuel-efficient cars will increase by 150 euros,
with incentives on hybrids doubling to 4,000 euros.
Renault denied a report in the French press that it was
postponing the launch o f its Zoe electric car, expected in late
2012, to 2013.
The car will become available to order at the end of the
year a nd that d eliveries c ould t ake place in 2013, a Renault
spokeswoman told Reuters.
GLOOMY OUTLOOK
Peugeot's redundancies, combined with Aulnay's closure and
6,000 European job cuts announced last year, will generate 600
million euros in savings for 2015, the company said.
It also pledged to cut 550 million euros of investment and
save a further 350 million through cooperation with alliance
partner General Motors Co.
Peugeot said it burned through 954 million euros of
operating cash in the first six months of the year as sales fell
5.1 percent to 29.55 billion. Its net loss of 819 million euros
compared with a profit of 806 million euros in the same period
last year. Asset sales trimmed net debt to 2.4 billion euros
from 3.4 billion at the end of December.
The latest savings goal follows 4.7 billion euros of
earnings improvements announced by Varin since 2009, Credit
Suisse analyst Erich Hauser said. "If you're delivering on these
and still losing money like there's no tomorrow, it doesn't
really inspire a lot of confidence," Hauser added.
Europe's gloomy economic outlook does not bode well for
Peugeot, which now expects the market to shrink by 8 percent in
2012, against the 5 percent predicted at the start of the year.
The Peugeot and Citroen brands' combined share of the
European market fell one percentage point to 12 percent in the
first half, with global sales tumbling 13 percent to 1.62
million vehicles.
The French automaker has warned that it will continue
bleeding cash until 2014. To stem the losses, it has already
sold its Paris headquarters on a lease-back deal. Other assets
on the block include a large stake in logistics division GEFCO.
People familiar with the process told Reuters Peugeot
was working on a financing package to help push through the sale
of GEFCO, as the French auto group fights to keep the critical
disposal on track.
($1 = 0.8275 euros)
